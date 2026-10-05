Why Are Tablets Sealed In Aluminium Foil? Know The Science Behind It

Medicine strips are a common part of everyday life, but the shiny layer covering each tablet has an important purpose. The thin foil is not used simply to make medicine packaging look shiny. It helps protect medicines from environmental factors that can affect their quality, effectiveness, and stability over time.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), pharmaceutical packaging needs to protect medicines from factors such as moisture, light and reactive gases, including oxygen. These factors can affect the stability and quality of some medicines over time.

Aluminium foil is useful because it creates a strong barrier against these elements. It is also opaque, which means it can block light from reaching medicines that may be sensitive to it.

For some medicines, exposure to moisture can cause physical or chemical changes. Oxygen and light can also contribute to the degradation of medicines. A review published on PMC states that pharmaceutical packaging is designed to protect medicines from moisture, light, oxygen, contamination and physical damage.

Not all medicines are packed in the same way because different formulations have different stability requirements. Some medicines may be relatively stable, while others can be more sensitive to humidity, light or oxygen.

According to WHO guidance, aluminium-based blister packs can be used when medicines need protection from factors such as moisture and light. Depending on the product, the packaging may contain aluminium on one side along with plastic or other barrier materials.

However, aluminium foil does not increase the shelf life of a medicine on its own. Instead, the packaging helps maintain the conditions under which the medicine has been tested to remain stable throughout its intended shelf life.

The shiny foil acts as a protective barrier, helping shield the medicine from moisture, light and oxygen and maintain its stability until it is needed.