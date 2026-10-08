Indian IT Firms Suspended From US Programme Sponsoring Workers For Green Card

In a big blow to Indian IT majors, the United States on Thursday suspended several companies from the Permanent Labour Certification Programme, which lets firms apply for green cards for H-1B visa workers. The affected companies include Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, and HCL.

US Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling announced the move, which also impacts Western behemoths Capgemini, Microsoft and Adobe. He was flanked by the head of the US Anti-Fraud Task Force and Vice President JD Vance.

"I am hereby suspending from the Permanent Labour Certification Programme some of the largest IT outsourcing firms in the world, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL, and Capgemini," Sonderling said.

He said the US government will not accept "any new or process" any pending permanent labour certification applications involving these companies.

"Since 2009, just these companies alone have requested almost three million foreign workers. They've received over 230,000 H-1B visa approvals and over 100,000 permanent labour certifications," Sonderling added.

He accused these companies of taking away hundreds of thousands of jobs from American workers.

The programme allows employers to sponsor foreign workers for permanent employment and residency.