Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX

Market Snapshot

The crypto market is consolidating with a cautious bias. Total market capitalisation stands near $2.83 trillion, while 24-hour trading volume is approximately $106.84 billion.

Bitcoin is trading around $83,050, down nearly 1.4%, while Ethereum is near $2,578, declining about 2.7%. Most major altcoins are also under pressure, although BNB remains marginally positive.

The Fear and Greed Index is at 60, indicating that sentiment remains in the "Greed" zone despite the pullback. Bitcoin dominance is elevated at 59%, suggesting that capital continues to favour the market's largest asset. Crypto ETFs recorded net outflows of approximately $213.4 million on October 7.

Traditional markets also reflected a risk-off tone: the Dow fell 0.66%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined 0.22% each. Oil gained 1.5% and gold rose 0.41%, indicating some movement towards defensive assets.

Bitcoin: Support and Resistance

Bitcoin is trading near $83,000 after failing to maintain its recent upward momentum.

The immediate support zone lies between $82,000 and $83,000. A sustained move below this area could bring the psychological $80,000 level into focus.

On the upside, Bitcoin must reclaim the 84,500-85,000 zone to improve short-term sentiment. A decisive breakout above this range could open the door towards $87,000.

Bitcoin's implied volatility remains relatively contained at 38.39, suggesting that the market is cautious but not yet pricing in extreme price swings.

Ethereum: Key Levels

Ethereum is underperforming Bitcoin and is currently trading near $2,578.

Immediate support is visible around $2,550, followed by the stronger psychological level of $2,500. If selling pressure persists, traders may closely monitor whether ETH can defend this broader support area.

The first resistance zone lies around 2,625-2,650. A recovery above this range could allow Ethereum to retest $2,700.

Ethereum's implied volatility stands at 50.53, considerably higher than Bitcoin's, indicating the possibility of wider short-term price movements.

What to Watch

Market participants should monitor whether Bitcoin can defend the 82,000-83,000 support zone and whether Ethereum finds buying interest near 2,550-2,500. Continued crypto ETF outflows could weigh on institutional sentiment, while Bitcoin dominance at 59% may limit broader altcoin momentum. Elevated perpetual open interest of approximately $430.81 billion also warrants attention, as leveraged positions could amplify volatility. Movements in oil, gold and US equities may provide further signals about the direction of global risk appetite."