Who Was Ankit Kalra, Husband Of Influencer Insha Ghaii Who Died At 29

Renowned influencers Insha Ghai Kalra and her husband, Ankit Kalra, were loved for their humorous couple content on Instagram. However, in a shocking turn of events, Ankit died on August 19, 2024, and Insha's heart-wrenching note left millions of fans shattered.
In her post, Insha announced the sudden death of her husband. "Take me one day back. I promise to do things differently! Come back baby, please? I miss you," she wrote.
Who was Ankit Kalra?
- Ankit Kalra was 29 years old when he died, leaving his fanbase in shock. Insha's post about her husband didn't reveal the cause of his death.
- Ankit was born on March 24, 1995. According to his Facebook profile, the influencer was born and raised in Delhi. He attended GD Goenka Public School in Vasant Kunj, Delhi, and then GD Goenka University for higher studies.
- Apart from content creation, Ankit was an interior designer and builder. He co-owned with his wife a clothing label -- House of Styles by Smriti & Insha.
- According to his Facebook profile, Ankit Kalra married Insha Ghai Kalra on January 15, 2023. The couple frequently posted funny reels on Instagram. They last collaborated with an Instagram post showcasing their love and humour on August 4, with a post captioned, "Modern problems require modern solutions."
- Ankit would constantly update his fans with delightful posts on his social media handle. His last post on Instagram was on August 18, a day before his death. It featured him in a black shirt with a pair of sunglasses, inside his car. The caption read, “The struggle you're in today is developing the strength you need for tomorrow.”