Who Was Ankit Kalra, Husband Of Influencer Insha Ghaii Who Died At 29

Renowned influencers Insha Ghai Kalra and her husband, Ankit Kalra, were loved for their humorous couple content on Instagram. However, in a shocking turn of events, Ankit died on August 19, 2024, and Insha's heart-wrenching note left millions of fans shattered.



In her post, Insha announced the sudden death of her husband. "Take me one day back. I promise to do things differently! Come back baby, please? I miss you," she wrote.

Who was Ankit Kalra?