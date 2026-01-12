Who Is John Ternus, The 50-Year-Old Apple Hardware Head Likely To Succeed Tim Cook As CEO

With Tim Cook leading Apple for over a decade, conversations are gradually surfacing about who might succeed him. Reports suggest that Cook, who turned 65 in November 2025, is feeling the weight of his responsibilities and may be planning to scale back. Insiders say Cook is carefully considering his exit strategy and has begun shortlisting possible successors to ensure a smooth leadership handover. One name that frequently emerges is John Ternus, a 50-year-old senior Apple executive deeply involved in the design and development of the company's hardware products, The New York Times reported.

He's currently the senior vice president of hardware engineering, overseeing teams behind iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, and more. Ternus has been with Apple since 2001, playing key roles in developing iconic products like the iPhone Air and transitioning Macs to Apple silicon.

His strengths include attention to detail, knowledge of Apple's supply network, and a collaborative leadership style. Some insiders describe him as "charismatic and well-liked," while others raise concerns about his risk-taking abilities. Other contenders for the role include Craig Federighi (software), Eddy Cue (services), and Greg Joswiak (marketing). However, Ternus's deep product and engineering expertise make him the frontrunner.

Who is John Ternus?

John Ternus earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania in 1997, where he also competed as a varsity swimmer and won events like the 50-metre freestyle and 200-metre individual medley.

He began his career the same year as a mechanical engineer at Virtual Research Inc., where he worked for four years.

Ternus joined Apple's Product Design team in July 2001, entering during a pivotal time of hardware innovation.

Over the next decade, he contributed to the engineering behind Apple's major product lines. In 2013, he was promoted to Vice President of Hardware Engineering, succeeding Dan Riccio.

Since then, Ternus has led development on devices like the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and AirPods. He played a central role in Apple's transition from Intel chips to in-house Apple Silicon for Macs. A familiar face at Apple events, Ternus has often led key product announcements, including recent iPhone and iPad launches.

His 24-year career trajectory mirrors that of Cook himself, who also rose through operational ranks before assuming the top job. Industry observers point to several factors favouring Ternus. His age positions him to lead for potentially two decades, providing stability. His product background could signal a return to Apple's design-driven roots following Cook's operations-focused tenure.

Tim Cook as CEO

Tim Cook's legacy at Apple is marked by remarkable financial growth, operational excellence, and cultural transformation. Since taking over as CEO in 2011, Tim Cook has grown Apple's market value from under 400 billion to over 3 trillion. Unlike Steve Jobs, Cook focused on scaling the business, optimizing the supply chain, and expanding into services like iCloud, Apple Music, and Apple TV+, which now form a major revenue stream. He also led the launch of new products like the Apple Watch and AirPods and oversaw Apple's transition to in-house chips.