What Elon Musk Said As His Pic Sitting Next To Rupert Murdoch At Super Bowl Goes Viral

Among the many celebrities at the Super Bowl, Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch were spotted watching the game together on Sunday. According to a Variety report, Mr. Murdoch, the owner of the Fox empire, who was this year's broadcaster of the sporting event, was seen sitting next to Mr. Musk, shortly after Rihanna's halftime show.

Pictures of the duo which have now gone viral have ignited a flurry of speculations about possible activity between Mr. Murdoch's businesses and Mr. Musk's many investments. Many Twitter users were also curious to know what the two billionaires were talking about, while some reacted negatively to their meeting.

Democratic strategist Sawyer Hackett posted, "Just two right-wing billionaires who control massive misinformation platforms enjoying each other's company at the Super Bowl." Progressive Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, "Birds of a feather flock together".

Making it into a guessing game, Grit Capital CEO Genevieve Roch-Decter posted a picture of the moguls sitting side-by-side and wrote, "Elon Musk is sitting next to Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch at the Super Bowl. What are they talking about? Wrong answers only."

Elon Musk is sitting next to Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch at the SuperBowl.



What are they talking about?



Wrong answers only.

The tweet has prompted a barrage of reactions, with many cheekily claiming that Mr. Musk is planning to purchase Fox News, while some guessed they were talking about flying objects spotted over the US. Another user wrote, ''Discussing plans for their planned mountain climbing expedition on Olympus Mons - the tallest mountain in the solar system - which is on Mars.''

A third joked, ''Probably talking about not wearing a suit to a football game.'' A fourth wrote, ''Nice weather, as it will be on Mars someday. It is an exciting game; imagine football on Mars. That looks like a good hotdog; they will be even tastier on Mars. These seats are orange like Mars. That was a long pass, almost to Mars...''

Meanwhile, the entrepreneur weighed in and shared an answer of his own. Replying to Roch-Decter's tweet, Mr. Musk simply wrote, ''Dogecoin.''

Dogecoin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 13, 2023

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency created by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer often referred to as a 'meme coin.' The Tesla CEO was even seen sporting a Dogecoin T-shirt at the sporting event.