Watch: World Record Tug-Of-War Achieved In Wales On St David's Day

Snowsill's team won, securing a Guinness World Record for the longest tug-of-war game.

A team led by Welsh rugby legend Elinor Snowsill emerged victorious in an epic tug-of-war battle on Cefn Sidan Beach, Wales, on Thursday, March 1st. But this wasn't your average tug-of-war.

The event, organized by Foundation Coleg Sir Gar, the Wales Young Farmers Club, and Pembrey Country Park, aimed to break the record for the longest distance tug-of-war.

With 100 participants divided into two teams of 50, the competition stretched the rope an impressive 1,694 feet (516.85 metres) across the beach. After a gruelling 1 minute and 15 seconds, Snowsill's team emerged triumphant, securing a place in the Guinness World Records.

This remarkable feat coincided with S4C's "Guinness World Records Cymru 2024" show, celebrating St David's Day and Welsh talent. The combined effort of these organisations and the sheer determination of the 100 participants showcase the spirit of teamwork and community that Wales is known for.