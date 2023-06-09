Watch: Taylor Swift Pauses Show After Accidentally Swallowing A Bug

Taylor Swift swallows a bug

Singer Taylor Swift accidentally swallowed a bug during her concert at Chicago's Soldier Field. A video taken by an audience member appears to show the singer swallowed a bug as she had a mild coughing fit on stage.

The 33-year-old singer was introducing her band's latest member, pianist Karina DePiano when she turned around to cover her mouth and cough. In the video, the singer can be heard saying, "I swallowed a bug, I'm so sorry."

She added, "It's totally fine. It's just stupid." She also tried to spit out the bug and joked, "Delicious."

The Grammy winner said, "Oh, God, Is there any chance none of you saw that?"

The singer says, "It's fine. I swallowed it."

She told the audience, "This is going to happen again tonight. There are so many bugs. There are 1,000 of them. Anyway, this has been fun."

Swift also had a slight technical issue during the show when her mic randomly stopped working and--after some attempted troubleshooting--a new one was brought to her on stage.

The "bug" incident went viral on social media, garnering netizens' reactions.

"Taylor Swift normalizes eating bugs," a social media user quipped.

"Poor Taylor," another one commented.

Meanwhile, Swift also recently made headlines with her alleged separation from Matty Healy.

The "Karma" singer-songwriter and The 1975 frontman have split, People reported.

"She had fun with him, but it was always casual. They are no longer romantically involved," a source told the publication.

Swift, 33, and Healy, 34, had been linked since early May and were spotted in public together several times.

