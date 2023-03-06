Watch: Suryakumar Yadav Plays Unique 'Supla Shot' During Gully Cricket In Mumbai

The video Showed Mr Yadav playing a special "supla shot".

Suryakumar Yadav is one of the most popular Indian cricketers at present. The 32-year-old has made his name for himself with his ability to play shots all across the ground. Now, a video showing the right-handed batter playing gully cricket in Mumbai is going viral on social media. The clip was initially shared by the cricketer himself on an Instagram story. It showed Mr Yadav playing a special "supla shot" after fans present near him requested him to play one.

"Surya Bhau spotted playing gully cricket in Mumbai," a Twitter page called 'Mumbai Indians One family' wrote while sharing the clip.

Watch the video below:

While sharing the short clip on his Instagram story, Mr Yadav wrote, "Bhai log ki demand SUPLA shot (Supla Shot, on-demand from my brothers)." Sharing another video, he said, "Arey bhai itne fielder pehli baar dekhe (Saw so many fielders for the first time)."

Since being shared, Mr Yadav's video has taken the internet by storm. While on Twitter it has accumulated hundreds of likes and comments, on Instagram it has garnered more than 1,200 likes and over 22,000 views.

In the comment section, one user wrote, "Gully Cricket or MCG he plays same Scoop.. Just SKY things." Another said, "This man is not sparing anyone."

Meanwhile, Mr Yadav is currently part of the Indian Test team, which is engaged in a red-ball battle with Australia. He made his debut for India against England during a T20 Internation match in Ahmedabad in 2021, and since then he has been on fire. In 2022, Mr Yadav also created a new record by becoming the first Indian batter and second overall in the world to score more than 100 runs in a calendar year in T20Is.