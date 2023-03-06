Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues' Epic Dance Moves During Cricket Match Wins Hearts

Jemimah Rodrigues is vice-captain for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the WPL.

During her debut Women's Premier League (WPL) match on Sunday, Jemimah Rodrigues captured the hearts of many with her dazzling dance moves around the boundary line at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Ms Rodrigues is vice-captain for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the WPL. She was fielding near the boundary rope when the music started playing in the stadium. Without hesitation, she started showing off various dance moves, including Bhangra.

Taking to Twitter, Ms Rodrigues retweeted some videos posted on the microblogging website by fans of her stunning moves. The 22-year-old expressed her excitement on the day, which not only saw her make her WPL debut but also saw DC register a massive 60-run victory.

Watch the videos below:

Since being shared, the videos have accumulated thousands of likes and comments. "Lovely... need more characters like you on the field.. Cheers," wrote one user. "This was better entertainment than the opening ceremony of the WPL," jokingly commented another.

Meanwhile, coming back to the match, Ms Rodrigues smashed a valuable 22 off 15 not out for DC to help them win by a huge margin of 60 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Apart from Ms Rodrigues, DC captain Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma also contributed as they provided a solid start to the Delhi team to help them hit 223/12 in 20 overs. USA pacer Tara Norris became the first bowler to take a five-wicket haul in the history of the competition to ensure RCB got nowhere close to the target.

RCB, on the other hand, tried to redeem themselves with a valiant knock from Megan Schutt (22) but her efforts went in vain. RCB finished the match with a boundary and their final score was 163/8.

Notably, Delhi Capitals are currently ranked second on the WPL 2023 points table, just below Mumbai Indians.

