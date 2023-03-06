'Breakfast With Man Who...': Zerodha Founders On Meeting With Bill Gates

The Twitter post didnt say when or where the picture was taken.

During his visit to India this week, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently met Zerodha co-founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath. Sharing about their meet on Sunday, Mr Nikhil shared a picture of them posing with the billionaire philanthropist.

“Breakfast with the man who knows everything about everything...@BillGates @BMGFIndia,” Mr Nikhil wrote in the caption of his Twitter post.

Take a look below:

The Twitter post didn't say when or where the picture was taken, but it received a lot of love from netizens. “Wohoo! Kamath brothers, you guys are killing it!” wrote one user in the comment section. “It's my dream to meet all of the three men someday who knows everything about everything. Amazing,” said another.

A third user asked, “Can you blog on what conversations or learning's you had ?” while a fourth commented, “This photo is so powerful”.

Since being shared, Mr Nikhil's post has accumulated more than 228,000 views and over 6,200 likes.

Meanwhile, during his India visit, Bill Gates has had a packed schedule, having met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shakrikanta Das and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar among others.

In his recent blog, GatesNotes, the Microsoft co-founder praised India for its “amazing ability to manufacture lots of safe, effective, and affordable vaccines, some of them supported by the Gates Foundation” and said these vaccines saved millions of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic and prevented other diseases around the globe.

The billionaire philanthropist also praised the nation for embracing digital payments during the pandemic and noted that at least 300 million people, including 200 million women, received emergency digital payments. Mr Gates said India's G20 presidency is an excellent opportunity to highlight how innovations developed in the country can benefit the world and to help other countries adopt them.