Indian Man Completes 'World's Toughest Marathon' In 102 Hours

A 33-year-old man named Sukant Singh Suki recently completed a feat that would be unfathomable to many. He ran 350 kilometres in 102 hours and 27 minutes at the world's toughest marathon Delirious West, Australia. The Delirious West took place from 8 February 2023 to 12 February 2023.



Mr Suki also posted a video on his YouTube channel of him heroically finishing the marathon. People standing at the finish line can be heard cheering for the man. In another video, he shared about his journey and how he ran a distance of 350 km. "This was one of the toughest marathons in the world," he said in the video.

"It is a mind game, at times you give up," the man said. "The biggest challenge for me was 4 nights without sleep, your brain stops working. I remember I was struggling so badly on days 2, 3 and 4. But the volunteers present at the event, helped me to complete this challenge."

He shared that he was disqualified at 204 km in 2020. Mr Suki trained a lot over the last six months. "I was one of the last four persons to finish the challenge, but I managed to finish it."

Mr Suki has been living in Australia since 2016 and in an interview with SBS Hindi in 2020, he shared that participating in ultra-marathons gave him a new lease of life.

He has also authored books including "Limitless Humans" and "Chasing Genius."