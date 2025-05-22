"Left With 1,000 Questions": YouTuber Enters North Korea Through Marathon, Shares Rare Glimpse

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. British YouTuber Harry Jaggard entered North Korea via a marathon. Jaggard filmed more content than expected during his five-day visit. He noted the contrast between state propaganda and daily life in Pyongyang.

British YouTuber Harry Jaggard, known for his travel videos on YouTube, recently managed to enter North Korea, not through conventional tourism, but by participating in the Pyongyang International Marathon. The content creator, who has over 2.4 million subscribers, used the rare opportunity to capture footage from one of the world's most secretive countries.

Speaking to The New York Post, Jaggard said, "I'm not a runner, but they told me I had to be there in a month - I made all the preparations and made it happen." He completed the marathon in 3 hours and 40 minutes, and spent five days in North Korea, enough time to film content for his YouTube vlog.

Surprisingly, Mr Jaggard was allowed to shoot more footage than he expected. "I thought I'd be able to film just a few clips, but it turned out to be more than that," he said.

Accompanied by a tour guide, Mr Jaggard and other visiting athletes were taken to war museums, political monuments, and landmarks celebrating the Workers' Party and former leader Kim Jong-il. Describing the experience, he said, "It was like going on a tour of America but only seeing Las Vegas - all the shiny parts."

In his vlog, the YouTuber describes being struck by the contrast between state propaganda and the unexpectedly clean, calm, and friendly atmosphere of Pyongyang. He said North Koreans appeared deeply indoctrinated, and only a few seemed aware of the more developed outside world.

There were certain restrictions. Filming was strictly prohibited in three places: a view tower, a supermarket, and a war museum that featured a disturbing statue depicting a cow eating an American soldier - a piece of anti-US war propaganda from the Korean War.

North Korea's borders had been shut for nearly five years, and although they briefly reopened for two weeks, they were sealed again without warning. Mr Jaggard was among a small number of foreigners who managed to enter during that narrow window, using the marathon as a way in.

Reflecting on the trip, he said he left the country with "1,000 questions" about life in North Korea.

