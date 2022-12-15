Watch: Sudha Murty Sings And Dances With Shreya Ghoshal During 'Infosys At 40' Celebrations

The event was held at Electronic City, Bengaluru at the headquarters of Infosys.

A video showing philanthropist Sudha Murty, enthusiastically singing and dancing as singer Shreya Ghoshal sang for her during the 'Infosys at 40' celebrations in Bengaluru, has gone viral on social media. The event was held at Electronic City, Bengaluru at the headquarters of Infosys. Founded by Narayana Murthy and six others, IT giant Infosys turned 40 this year.

A user shared the video on Twitter, with a caption that reads, '' Omg..!!!🙏🏻 legend Sudhamurthy amma & Shreyaghoshal di (Sudha amma dances her heart out on 'Barso Re Megha' with shreya di.''

Watch the video here:

In the video, the writer and philanthropist, is seen sharing the frame with melody queen Shreya Ghoshal and some other people. Just then, many of them start humming the song 'Barso re megha megha' from Mani Ratnam's "Guru". Mrs Murty excitedly joins the group singing and also shakes a leg to the popular Bollywood song.

Infosys, a NASDAQ-listed IT company headquartered in Bengaluru, was founded by seven engineers in 1981. Last year, it became the fourth Indian company to reach $100 billion in market capitalization.