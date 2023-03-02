Watch: SpiceJet Pilot Explains Why Window Shades Must Be Kept Open During Takeoff And Landing

In the video, the pilot enlists three simple reasons

Last year, a SpiceJet pilot won the hearts of people with his creative in-flight announcement. The pilot identified as Mohit Teotia, delighted passengers when he made the in-flight announcement in a poetic style in Hindi on a Delhi-Srinagar flight. Now, another video of the pilot has surfaced where he can be seen explaining why passengers are required to open their window shades during takeoffs and landings.

He captioned the video as, ''If you know the reason, you do it with more responsibility.''

Watch the video here:

In the video, the pilot enlists three simple reasons. The first reason is that by keeping window shades open, passengers' eyes will adjust to the outside light. Secondly, he says that windows give a clearer view of the exits as well as the opportunity to evacuate quickly during any emergency. The pilot then jokingly says that keeping windows open will let passengers take pictures and videos of beautiful landscapes for their Instagram and Facebook profiles.

Instagram users loved the fun explanation and appreciated the pilot. Since being shared, the video has received over 47,000 likes and more than 5.6 lakh views.

One user wrote, ''If next time I travel in Spicejet and don't have you as the captain, I'm not going.'' Another commented ''Lucky those who were in flight.''

A third stated, ''U r so amazing pilot, salute to you and i am so proud of you how you give some happiness and hopes to the passengers.'' A fourth wrote, ''Always fly safe captain,''

Mr. Teotia, whose Instagram account is called ''Poetic Pilot'', has 2,88,000 followers on the platform.