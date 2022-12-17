Watch: Rihanna Shares First Look Of Her Baby Boy With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby together in May this year.

Seven months after giving birth to her and A$AP Rocky's first child, Rihanna publicly shared an adorable video of their baby boy for the first time. The singer posted the video on TikTok, which has been reshared on Twitter and other social media platforms as well. "Hacked," Rihanna jokingly wrote in the caption of the post.

In the clip, the couple's son, whose name has not yet been public, is seen cooing and smiling at his mother, who is heard in the background recording him. "You tryna get Mommy's phone?" Rihanna asked her son as he reached his arms toward the mobile as she recorded him. Later in the video, the little boy is also seen cutely yawning as he looked out the car window.

Watch the video below:

rihanna's baby is so cute 🥺😍 pic.twitter.com/Ogk8JdmR80 — heated (@tppstan) December 17, 2022

Internet users were quick to react to the video. "Baby Fenty-Rocky is the cutest!" wrote one Twitter user. "baby Fenty is a perfect mixture of Rihanna and rocky," said another. A third commented, "Rihanna's baby looks so adorable." A fourth added, "All I see is Rihanna. The baby took her entire face."

Rihanna first revealed in January that she was expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky. The couple then welcomed a baby boy together in May this year. Throughout her pregnancy, she showcased iconic maternity styles that often put her baby bump on display.

Meanwhile, on the work front, in November, Rihanna staged her fourth runway show for Savage x Fenty. The fashion show debuted on Amazon Prime and featured appearances from celebrities like Johnny Depp, Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Lilly Singh, Damson Idris and Taraji P Henson.

In July, the singer also become the youngest self-made billionaire woman in the United States. Rihanna made Forbes' annual list of America's richest self-made women for the third year in a row. She ranked 21st overall and is the only billionaire under 40 on the list.

