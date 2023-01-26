Watch: On Republic Day, US Embassy In India Shares Melodious Rendition Of 'Vande Mataram'

Republic Day 2023: US Embassy In India shared a rendition of 'Vande Mataram'

As India celebrates its 74th Republic Day, the US embassy in India commemorated the occasion by sharing a melodious rendition of India's national song 'Vande Mataram.' Taking to their social media handles, they shared the melodious song, crooned by singer and composer Pavithra Chari, who was featured on a 2023 Grammy-nominated album.

The singer was accompanied by two US diplomats on the instruments. In the video, US officer Raghavan was seen playing the flute while Stephanie was on the guitar.

"Happy 74th Republic Day, India! We are celebrating #RepublicDay with a rendition of the national song Vande Mataram! US Officers Raghavan (flute) & Stephanie (guitar) team up with @pavithra_chari, the singer featured on a 2023 #GRAMMYs nominated album," tweeted the embassy while sharing a video of the rendition.

Watch the video here:

Happy 74th Republic Day, India! We are celebrating #RepublicDay with a rendition of 🇮🇳 national song Vande Mataram! US Officers Raghavan (flute) & Stephanie (guitar) team up with @pavithra_chari, singer featured on a 2023 #GRAMMYs nominated album & a @StateDept@1beatmusic alum! pic.twitter.com/sUUU5tvTST — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) January 26, 2023

Internet users loved the video and thanked the trio for the melodious rendition. One user wrote, "Thank you for the melodious gesture! Awesome rendition of Vande Mataram by your talented team." A second commented, "Fabulous rendering of Vande Mataram. Thank you US embassy and Jai Hind!"

India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day which commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950. Republic Day 2023 celebrations are taking place on the revamped Central Vista avenue and are the first at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed to Kartavya Path last year. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the Chief Guest at the Republic day parade.

A total of 23 tableaus depicting India's vibrant cultural heritage, and economic and social progress are part of the ceremonial parade.