Watch: Moroccan Footballer Sofiane Boufal Dances With Mother On Pitch After Historic Win

Netizens loved the celebration dance of the mother-son pair.

Morocco defeated Portugal 1-0 in their quarterfinal clash and stormed into the semi-finals of the Football world cup 2022. With this win, Morocco became the first African nation to qualify for the semi-finals of the world cup while it was an exit for Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal. Moments after the final whistle for Morocco, there were jubilant on-pitch celebrations. Winger Sofiane Boufal celebrates the big win with his mother on the field. The video of the duo dancing with big smiles on their faces has surfaced on the internet.

The mother-son duo were seen enjoying the historic win. Mr Boufal in an interview with CBS sports said, "She sacrificed her life for me. I had to turn pro for her."

Watch the adorable video here:

Morocco's Sofiane Boufal celebrating with his mother is EVERYTHING.



pic.twitter.com/h3XdhTeKe3 — Ahmed Ali (@MrAhmednurAli) December 10, 2022

رقص لاعبي المغرب مع امهاتهم #المغرب_البرتغالpic.twitter.com/AlGlhuoWd7 — مناف علاء سعيد (@Manaf2021) December 10, 2022

Morocco is just one step away from the World Cup final. Youssef En-Nesyri's first-half header secured a historic win for Morocco.

Netizens loved the celebration dance of the mother-son pair. A user wrote, "This mama is celebrating the hours she put into taking her son to practice, packing snacks, preparing for tournaments, and signing up for events.....may all our mothering efforts come to this."

Another user commented, "Mothers are everything! They deserve all our honour! Thank you, Sofian for reminding us!"

"It is a World Cup of the other sides of this diverse world. Laughing fans celebrating, no binge drinking or brawls between hooligans. No displays of players' wives as if they were collectable trophies. It is the World Cup of these images; proud mothers kissing their sons," the third commented.

The fourth wrote, "I love this celebration. And I agree this is everything, and that winning is an example of a team playing to win. I would add that maybe his mum did more than take him to practice, and clean kits. Maybe she taught him values such as commitment, resilience, patience, and kindness."