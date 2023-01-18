Watch: Man Escapes By A Whisker As Out-Of-Control Car Crashes Into Scooter

The man had gone to the market to buy groceries.

A video of a man dodging a car that spun out of control has surfaced on the internet and shocked the users. The incident took place in Udon Thani province in Thailand on January 10, according to Viral Press. The unidentified man had gone to the market to buy groceries and was about to climb onto his parked scooter when he saw a blue car hurtling towards him, as seen in the video. The man quickly jumped out of the way, thereby saving his life.

The car knocked over his two-wheeler, the CCTV footage further showed. A man came out of the passenger seat, along with a woman who was driving the vehicle to assess the damage.

Charhun, one of the eyewitnesses, told Viral Press, "It happened at night after the rain. The motorcycle rider was so lucky. He was only seconds away from being crushed by the car."

The female driver acknowledged that she lost control of the vehicle as "the road was slippery", the outlet further said. She later apologised to the man and agreed to pay for the damage to his scooter.

Road safety is of paramount importance when we go out. Earlier this month, a shocking video that appeared on social media showed a person almost colliding with a moving truck and narrowly escaping death.

The short clip was shared on Twitter by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Dipanshu Kabra.

It showed a motorcycle rider crossing a street at high speed. Suddenly, a massive truck emerged out of nowhere and almost collided with the rider. However, fortunately, the man riding the bike escaped the incident unscathed, despite a very close call.