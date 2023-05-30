Watch: Keanu Reeves Turns Bassist, Performs With Dogstar Band After 20 Years

Dogstar was formed in 1991

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves reunited with his rock band, Dogstar, at the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley festival. The John Wick actor turned bass guitarist for the first time in public in more than 20 years, Deadline reported.

The Matrix actor said his bandmate Robert Mailhouse was "super supportive" ahead of the show and shared some advice. "He was like, 'Listen to the music. Just be present in the song, and it will go from there"," the actor told San Francisco Chronicle.

Watch the video here:

Keanu Reeves is "rocking out" at the BottleRock festival as a member of the band DogStar.



This is the band's first concert since their breakup in 2002. Now, the guys are back performing and preparing to release a mini-album.#KeanuReeves#Dogstar#BottleRockpic.twitter.com/fISKSjiEpf — Innovate Sphere (@InnovateSphere) May 29, 2023

Dogstar was formed in 1991 after Reeves and Mailhouse became friends. Reeves serves as the band's bassist and backup vocalist while Mailhouse is a drummer and percussionist.

In 1992, Gregg Miller joined the band as the lead guitarist and vocalist. He left in 1995 and Bret Domrose came on board as a guitarist and vocalist.

Reeves recently revealed that the band is also working on a new album.

"I think all three of us just said, 'Well if we're going to do this, let's make a record'," the actor told Billboard magazine.

On the film front, Reeves' last big screen release was "John Wick: Chapter 4". The makers revealed last week that the fifth part of the action franchise is in early development.

