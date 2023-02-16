Watch: Hidden Cameras Capture Birth Of Two Critically Endangered Sumatran Tiger Cubs At UK Zoo

The two cubs were born to first-time parents Kasarna and Dash

A zoo in the UK recently welcomed the arrival of twin Sumatran tiger cubs, dubbing the birth a "significant step forward". The two cubs were born to first-time parents Kasarna and Dash on January 7 at the Chester Zoo located in Cheshire. It is to be noted that only 350 Sumatran tigers are thought to remain in the wild, making them one of the world's rarest tiger subspecies. The zoo said that it has been a 'privilege' to welcome the tigers into the world, and added that ''it is a vital step in the long-term efforts to protect these incredible animals.''

Hidden CCTV cameras which have been installed in the den have also captured the birth of the two Sumatran tiger cubs.

The official account of Chester Zoo shared the video on Twitter and wrote, ''We're delighted to share that two incredibly rare Sumatran tiger cubs have been born! Our hidden cameras captured first-time mum Kasarna and her adorable new arrivals soon after birth on January 7.''

Tiger cubs born at Chester Zoo! 📣 🙌



⁰⁰We're delighted to share that two incredibly rare Sumatran tiger cubs have been born!⁰⁰ 🐯



Our hidden cameras captured first time mum Kasarna and her adorable new arrivals soon after birth on January 7

The 1-minute and 12 seconds clip further shows the two little Sumatran tigers playing around and bonding with their mum Kasarna.

"We've been closely monitoring Kasarna on our CCTV cameras as she gets to grips with motherhood and her first litter of cubs - it's a real privilege and incredibly special to watch. She's a great mum and is being very attentive to her new infants, keeping them snuggled up in the den and feeding them every few hours," Dave Hall, carnivore team manager at Chester Zoo, said.

Mr. Jordan, from the zoo, said Kasarna's cubs were "absolutely crucial to the survival of the species".

"They are the latest additions to an insurance population in conservation zoos that will be the driving force in preventing the Sumatran tiger from enduring the same fate as the Javan, Caspian, and Balinese tigers, which have all sadly been wiped out forever," he added.

Zookeepers say the new arrivals are yet to be sexed and will be named once they start to gain confidence and venture outside, which experts estimate will be in early April.

Notably, Sumatran tigers are listed as Critically Endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Habitat loss, poaching, and conflict with humans could see the carnivores become extinct, the zoo said.