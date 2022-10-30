Endangered Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros Calf Born At UK Zoo

Asha, a 15-year-old rhino, gave birth to a female calf on Oct. 14.

The Chester Zoo in England, United Kingdom, has recently announced the birth of a greater one-horned rhinoceros, a critically endangered species. The zoo revealed in a release that Asha, a 15-year-old rhino, gave birth to a female calf on Oct. 14, and the incident was captured on video in the mother rhino's cage.

According to the release, the newborn has formed a tight relationship with her mother and already wears the same slightly wrinkled armour plate as its parents.

A video of this cute adorable baby rhino has been shared by the official YouTube page of Chester Zoo on Wednesday. While posting the video, the zoo wrote, "We're celebrating our latest arrival here at the zoo: an endangered greater one-horned rhino calf born to mum, Asha, after a 16-month pregnancy!"

The video shows the mother rhino giving birth to the newborn and the baby rhino walking with its mother later. The video has over 3,000 views.

The species was originally distributed all the way throughout the northern Indian subcontinent, but it is currently only found in India and Nepal. There are only around 3,000 larger one-horned rhinos remaining in the wild, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List of endangered species, as they face illegal poaching for their horns and habitat destruction.

Greater one-horned rhinos are pregnant for around 15 months, so zookeepers have been eagerly awaiting the calf's birth, the release further said.