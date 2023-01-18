Watch: Driver's Miraculous Escape After Cargo Vehicle Falls On Him

Horrified locals immediately rushed towards the vehicle to help the man.

A lucky driver escaped being crushed by his cargo vehicle when it tumbled down a ditch in China. The incident took place in Liangshan, in Sichuan Province, on January 11 and was caputed on CCTV installed in the area. The footage shows the driver trying to steer the three-wheeled truck backwards down a steep mountain road. But he appears to have misjudged a bend, which caused one wheel of the vehicle to slip over the edge tipping him out of the door.

The man did not fall straight down onto the road but was catapulted across the gap. The vehicle, meanwhile, kept going and rolled over on top of him, pinning the driver underneath.

Horrified locals immediately rushed towards the vehicle to help the man. Some bystanders also joined them and lifted the truck, pulling the driver out.

Amazingly, the driver escaped with barely a scratch and drove off.

A few months ago, another chilling video showed a woman's narrow escape from being run over by a vehicle. The clip was shared on Twitter by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer VC Sajjanar.

The clip opened to show a busy road, wherein a woman was seen crossing a street and passing a stationary autorickshaw with its driver seated inside. Moments later, a speeding white car was then seen hitting the autorickshaw from behind and toppling the vehicle.

In a matter of seconds, the woman managed to escape the vehicles' collision as the autorickshaw turned and fell onto the other side while the car hit a pole.

Sharing the video, the IPS officer raised a pertinent question about road safety and asked people to be careful while walking on roads.