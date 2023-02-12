Watch: Delta Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Scotland As Flames Shoot From Wing

A spokesperson from Delta confirmed that there was a "mechanical issue"

A video has emerged on social media which shows flames around the aircraft's wing. A Delta Airlines flight bound for New York from Scotland was forced to make an emergency landing on Friday, reported BBC. Flight DAL209 to New York was diverted to land at Prestwick after suffering engine problems.

The video which was shot from inside the cabin shows fire flames coming from the plane's wings, as passengers can be heard panicking in the background.

A BBC journalist, Laura Pettigrew was on the same flight. She told the media outlet, "The plane took off and there was a loud engine noise, similar to the noise normally during take-off and landing, but it seemed to continue once we were in the air. The captain walked up the length of the plane and then there was a Tannoy announcement - although no one could hear it."

She added, "But we soon realised we were preparing to land. When the plane touched down we could see fire trucks and firefighters with hoses rushing towards us. We were told to leave all our belongings and get off as quickly as we could. There was no real panic among passengers, more just confusion. However some families with kids were pretty distressed."

Ms Pettigrew shared that she was not aware of the incident until they got into the terminal and heard people about what had happened. She said, "They kept everyone calm," told BBC. "The pilots seemed to do a smooth job of getting us down safely. Apparently, the cabin crew were preparing for a crash landing."

Watch the video here:

INCIDENT: Delta #DL209 Edinburgh to New York/JFK (Boeing 767-300ER N197DN) diverted to Glasgow/Prestwick earlier today after suffering a starboard engine issue shortly after take-off.https://t.co/5CjRNePMT6https://t.co/JEmi5BCTPPpic.twitter.com/EQvEhMiwhI — Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) February 10, 2023

A spokesperson for the fire service told CBS News, "Operations Control mobilized four appliances to the site, where firefighters remain working to support their partners."

A spokesperson from Delta confirmed that there was a "mechanical issue" with one of the aircraft's two engines. "Delta flight 209 from Edinburgh to New York-JFK safely diverted to Glasgow Prestwick Airport."

Adding, "We apologize to our customers for this inconvenience and are working to get them to their final destinations via Edinburgh."