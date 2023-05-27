Watch: Anupam Kher Takes Satish Kaushik's Daughter Out For Lunch, Internet Calls Him 'True Legend'

Satish Kaushik died on March 8.

Anupam Kher may be a busy actor but he always makes sure to take time out for his late friend and actor Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika. The two recently dined together at the 10-year-old's favourite hotel, the JW Marriot in Mumbai.

Sharing a video from the lunch outing, Vanshika Kaushik wrote, "Papa and I came often to Marriott for breakfasts and lunch's. Wonderful to repeat the routine with my favourite Anupam uncle. And how can we not make a reel together? Bullet for u (heart emoji) with the one and only #Anupam Kher".

In the short video, Anupam Kher is seen making goofy faces with Vanshika.

The 10-year-old shared the clip just a few hours ago, and since then it has accumulated more than 530,000 views and over 35,000 likes. In the comment section, internet users praised the actor for keeping his promise to spend a lot of time with Vanshika.

"More n more respect for you sir. God bless both of you. U r not just a good human being but a good friend in every sense," wrote one user. "@anupampkher in my life i really wish before I die I earn a frnd like you like you have been to Mr Kaushik. Salute to you," said another.

A third user wrote, "Anupam sir is a true legend in every way, May god grant him long life". A fourth added, "Everyone needs one Anupam in their lives. Everyone".

Satish Kaushik died on March 8. He is survived by his wife Shashi and daughter Vanshika. In his three-decade-long, the actor played many memorable roles such as Calendar in 'Mr India', Pappu Pager in 'Deewana Mastana', Chanda Mama in 'Mr and Mrs Khiladi' among others.

In April, Mr Kher hosted a musical evening on the occasion of Mr Kaushik's birth anniversary. At the event, he promised Vanshika that he will take care of her and will love her like her father. He even promised to spend time with her.