Watch: 'Animal' Stars Ranbir Kapoor And Bobby Deol Sign Flight Attendant's Shirt, Gesture Wins Hearts

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol's 'Animal' is emerging as a winner at the box office with each passing day and garnering much love and admiration from fans. Recently, a video of the cast and the director signing a cabin crew member's shirt aboard a private jet went viral, delighting fans.

The video was shared by the flight attendant which shows the star cast of the movie travelling in a luxurious private plane. The clip shows the actors of the movie and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga signing their autographs on the flight attendant's white shirt one-by-one as she was seen beaming with joy. The flight attendant was also seen engaging in candid conversations with all of them. Mr Deol is seen signing her shirt on the back as he wrote, ''Dear Gita, lots of love Bobby.''

''Surrounded by the stars in the sky and the stars on board – where the skies meet stardom. Flying high with Bobby Deol, Ranveer Kapoor, Rashmika, @bpraak, and a melody in the air. An unforgettable journey through the clouds of glamour and harmony,'' Gita Chhetri wrote on Instagram while sharing the video.

Ms Chetri also shared several other reels and pictures posing with the 'Animal' cast.

Internet users loved the video and called Ms Chhetri lucky as she got to interact with several stars at once. Some also said how the shirt has now become a precious item. Others left fire and heart emojis in the comments section, conveying their excitement.

The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is an action-drama with a complex father-son relationship at its core. The movie has been slammed by critics and a section of the internet for its representation of toxic masculinity, misogyny, and excessive use of violence. However, the film has been performing well at the box office. After entering the ₹ 400-crore club in just 10 days, the movie is eyeing to breach the ₹ 500-crore mark. The movie also stars Shakti Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Mansi Taxak, Suresh Oberoi, and Siddhant Karnick, among others.

'Animal' released in theatres on December 1, clashing with Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'.