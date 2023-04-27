Watch: Angry Tiger Threatens Tourists Who Went On A Safari Ride

The safari ride turned into a close encounter with a tiger.

A group of tourists riding a four-wheeler on a safari had a harrowing experience when an angry tiger charged at them as they were watching and capturing pictures of the huge beast.

According to the India Today group, the video is of an area near Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

An Indian Forest Service (IFS) official named Susanta Nanda posted a video of the terrifying encounter on Twitter. It shows individuals in a four-wheeler vehicle watching and taking pictures of the tiger after they locate him hiding behind bushes. The large cat suddenly bursts from the underbrush and charges the tourists while roaring loudly.

Mr. Nanda shared it with a caption that reads, "Striped monk gets irritated." What will you do if at every designated hours people crash into your house as their matter of right?"

Striped monk gets irritated 😣

What will you do if at every designated hours people crash into your house as their matter of right? pic.twitter.com/4RDCVLWiRR — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) April 26, 2023

This story demonstrates how occasionally our overenthuasiasm to see "tigers" only poses an inconvenience to their lives and can also put our own lives in danger.

The driver of the safari vehicle made a smart move and hurriedly tried to move the vehicle backward, taking it away from the angry beast.

The tiger went back to the forest without harming anyone, but the tourists were left in shock, and many of them were screaming loudly.

Meanwhile, the most recent tiger census data show that India had 3,167 tigers as of 2022.

According to the data, the tiger population stood at 1,411 in 2006, 1,706 in 2010, 2,226 in 2014, 2,967 in 2018, and 3,167 in 2022.