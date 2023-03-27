Watch: Ahead Of IPL 2023, MS Dhoni Spray Paints Chairs At Chennai's Chepauk Stadium

IPL 2023 is scheduled to begin on March 31 and conclude on May 21.

Ahead of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (or MS Dhoni) enjoyed a bit of spray painting on a sunny morning in Chennai. Dhoni, along with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) manager Russell Radhakrishnan, took a stroll around one of the stands at the MA Chidambaram Stadium - the iconic venue in Chennai which is set to host the games for the first time since 2019.

During this time, the legendary cricketer was out with yellow and blue spray paint cans and painted a couple of chairs at the stadium. Taking to Twitter, the official page of CSK shared a video of Dhoni involved in the job and amused by the effectiveness of the paint on the chairs.

"'Definitely looking Yellove' Anbuden Awaiting for April 3," CSK wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

“𝑫𝒆𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒍𝒚 𝒍𝒐𝒐𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒀𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒐𝒗𝒆”

Anbuden Awaiting for April 3🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/eKp2IzGHfm — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 27, 2023

The clip was shared just a few hours back, and since then it has accumulated more than 200,000 views and over 15,000 likes. In the comment section, several users called Dhoni a "legend" and praised him for his "down to earth" nature.

"Lucky are those.. Who will sit on those seats," wrote one user. "thats why the seat rates are crazy," jokingly said another.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Spotted With New Tattoo Ahead Of IPL 2023. See Pic

A third user commented, "Man's simplicity," along with heart and lovestruck emoji. "Cant hold my excitement," added a fourth.

Notably, IPL 2023 is scheduled to begin on March 31 and conclude on May 21. MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings start their season in the tournament opener against defending champions Gujarat Titans on March 31. CSK will play their first home game of the season on Monday against the Lucknow Super Giant team.