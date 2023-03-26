Virat Kohli Spotted With New Tattoo Ahead Of IPL 2023. See Pic

IPL 2023 is scheduled to begin on March 31.

Ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Indian batting star Virat Kohli landed in Bengaluru and joined his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, RCB shared a photo of Mr Kohli with a caption, "The wait is over and Virat Kohli is in Bengaluru! Happy HOMECOMING, KING!"

In the image, Mr Kohli was seen doing his usual thumbs-up pose. He was also seen flaunting a new tattoo on his right arm, which internet users were quick to point out in the comment section.

Take a look at the image below:

Mr Kohli's love for tattoos is well-known. He has several tattoos inked on his body and his fans love them too. So when they spotted a new tattoo on his right arm, they quickly flooded the comment section. While some asked if the Indian batting star actually got new body ink, others simply said that the new tat was looking good.

"Cheeku new tattoo," wrote one user with a fire emoji. "Am I the only one who noticed the new tattoo on his right hand ?" asked another.

A third user commented, "New tattoo on the right hand," with a lovestruck emoji, while a fourth user said, "Anyone else observed King's right-hand new tattoo".

Also Read | Artists From Pak's Balochistan Make Stunning Sand Portrait Of Shah Rukh Khan

Notably, Mr Kohli landed in Bengaluru a day before RCB's Unbox event, which will be held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. The event will give fans a chance to catch their favourite stars like Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar and etc in the team's first practice session. The jersey for the 2023 season will also be revealed. The event will also see a reunion of RCB's three biggest stars, Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers.

IPL 2023 is scheduled to begin on March 31 and conclude on May 21. RCB will start their season with a match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at their home arena, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.