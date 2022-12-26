Watch: 21 Cars On Fire In Delhi Multi-Storey Parking Lot

The exact cause of the fire is not known yet.

A fire was reported in a multi-storey parking lot in West Delhi, in which 21 cars were destroyed. According to Delhi Fire Services officials, the incident took place in Subhash Nagar on Monday morning. Officials said that the exact cause of the fire is not known yet. However, the police, while analysing the CCTV footage, have found a person seen moving suspiciously at the parking facility.

मेरे वॉर्ड #SubhashNagar में सुबह 3 बजे के आस-पास किसी असामाजिक तत्व ने MCD की मल्टी लेवल कार पार्किंग में आग लगा दी जिसमें लगभग 30-35 गाड़ियाँ जलकर ख़ाक हो गई हैं।



मैं सुबह से ही मौक़े पर मौजूद हूं और दोषी को पकड़वाने के लिए हर संभव प्रयास कर रहा हूं pic.twitter.com/itbGV2wQ7U — Aditya Goswami (@AdityaGoswami_) December 26, 2022

"Multiple teams have been formed to probe the exact cause of incident. Investigation is underway," the police official said. The police have identified the person.

The fire officials said a call about the fire was received around 4am and six fire engines were rushed to the spot.

The fire was brought under control by 6:10 am, a senior fire official said, adding that no casualties were reported. They said that the fire started in the basement of the three-level car parking.

The Delhi Fire Services officials added that the no objection certificate (NOC) of the building had expired and no system was found in working condition.

According to the police, the registration details of 14 cars have been traced, while seven others were parked without registration.

The Bharatiya Janata Paty (BJP) has demanded action in the matter. Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva, who visited the multi-storey car parking, said it's a "serious matter" and said he will speaking to the MCD chief about the incident.