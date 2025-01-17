Want To Retire And Live In Peace? This Island Country Has A Unique Plan

Retirement on a beautiful island with unending sunshine is a dream for many people all around the world. And now the president of Mauritius has extended an invitation to retirees all across the world, making that dream a reality.

In a recent Instagram video, influencer Aija Mayrock shared a video where President of Mauritius Dharambeer Gokhool appealed to people aged 50 and above to retire in Mauritius. The island nation is an ideal haven for people seeking a relaxed and fulfilling retirement lifestyle, given its idyllic beaches, lush landscapes, and vibrant culture.



Watch the video here:

President Gokhool also talked about the very welcoming nature of the country. He asked retired people to "pack their bags" and move into the gentle charm of Mauritius. It is, indeed, a drive to make this country more hospitable for foreign talent, besides being an experience for the local culture to enjoy. Mauritius offers itself as the most viable alternative to retirees seeking a place that is affordable, safe, and beautiful. Such an invitation might make the island dream come alive for many people.



So, how does anyone qualify for the residency for Retired Non-Citizen +50 years?

According to the Economic Development Board of Mauritius, a retired non-citizen should submit a certified bank statement from the retired non-citizen's country of origin or residence, showing a bank statement with a minimum amount of $18,000 (Rs 15,58,254) or a guaranteed minimum income of $1,500 (Rs 1,29,854) per month.

Anyone can start the application process online without having to travel to Mauritius. The National Electronic Licensing System is a dedicated online platform that caters to the whole process, from submission of application until issue of the approval in principle letter. For security and identification purposes, you will be required to register prior to the use of the online platform, accessible on the following link: https://business.edbmauritius.org/.