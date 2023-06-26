'Wannabe Macho': PETA Slams Viral Video Of Man Wrestling With Shark

PETA criticised Mr Rosenhaus for his actions

A shocking video of NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus wrestling with a shark has gone viral on the internet. However, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) was not at all impressed and dubbed him a "wannabe macho". Mr Rosenhaus has represented several star players, such as Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski.

The video shows Mr Rosenhaus putting his hands on a shark he had caught on a fishing line. PETA criticised Mr Rosenhaus for his actions. "Spending so much time around top athletes must have Drew Rosenhaus feeling like he has something to prove," PETA said in a statement to TMZ Sports.

Went fishing with ⁦@cheetah⁩ today and decided to get up close to this Dusky Shark pic.twitter.com/P1jIWKEuef — Drew Rosenhaus (@DrewJRosenhaus) June 20, 2023

"Aquatic animals already suffer at the hands of anglers who impale them, yank them out of the water, and gut them or leave them to suffocate, so they don't need some wannabe macho man yanking on their tails for a few Twitter 'likes.'"

However, Mr Rosenhaus has not reacted to the backlash.

Mr Rosenhaus's video featured the caption, "Went fishing with @cheetah [Tyreek Hill] today and decided to get up close to this Dusky Shark."

In another tweet, he talked about the fishing trip, "Got in a battle for 45 min just find out it was a shark !! Good times."