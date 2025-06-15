"If You Wouldn't Drink Dogs' Milk...": PETA India's Ad Promoting Veganism Criticised Online

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed PETA India launched a provocative veganism campaign on World Milk Day.

The campaign features a billboard asking why consuming animal milk is acceptable.

PETA claims dairy production involves cruelty and urges people to go vegan. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Animal rights group PETA India is facing criticism online for its latest veganism campaign, launched earlier this month on World Milk Day. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India unveiled a bold and provocative billboard in Mumbai and other cities with the message: "If You Wouldn't Drink Dogs' Milk, Why Drink the Milk of Any Other Species?" The ad features a woman drinking a dog's milk, aiming to challenge speciesism - the bias that favours certain species over others. In a press note, PETA claimed that the billboard has been displayed in several major cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Noida.

"There's nothing natural about forcefully impregnating cows and buffaloes, stealing their babies, and consuming the milk meant for their young. PETA India's billboard makes the simple point that people who are disgusted by the idea of drinking dogs' milk should question why they consider it acceptable to consume another animal's milk and go vegan," the group wrote in its press note.

PETA India also shared the picture of the billboard on social media, with the caption, "Dairy production is rooted in cruelty, from forced impregnation to the heartbreaking separation of calves from their mothers. Cows are not milk machines; their milk is for calves, not humans. Ditch dairy."

Also Read | Tech Company Fails To Hire After 450 Interviews, Says Candidates Are Copy-Pasting From AI

PETA India's approach, however, didn't sit well with several social media users as they felt the ad went too far.

"This message could've been conveyed differently. This just misses the mark entirely." Another user added, "How do I unsee this now?" wrote one user.

"Whoever's on PETA's campaign team needs to log off forever," commented another.

"Distasteful ad. There are many other ways to promote veganism, this isn't one. It's disturbing to edit images this way. The only thing going for you, is that dogs can't speak up. Else they definitely wouldn't have liked being edited, presented in such a manner. Sorry," said a third user.

Some users, however, defended the campaign, saying, "If this disturbs you, it's because the reality is disturbing. We've just normalised it. Drinking milk from any animal-dog, cow, buffalo-is equally odd. PETA is just asking us to pause and think."

"Urgent need for more production of vegan milk with less cost. Will be more impactful if the government starts promoting it," suggested another.