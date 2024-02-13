Viral Video: Devastated 49ers Fan Smashes TV After Losing Bet On Super Bowl

The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

In an intense showdown at Super Bowl 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs secured a thrilling overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers. While Chiefs enthusiasts rejoiced in their team's victory, the mood among 49ers fans was completely different. One 49ers fan, who had wagered $20k on the game, became so distraught that he even smashed his TV. The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

As the man was dragged outside, a woman appeared to clean the cracked television with paper towels.

See the video here:

Posted on X, formerly Twitter, the video soon went viral. The video attracted an array of reactions on the internet. While a section of users said the seems staged, others were unhappy with the man's action.

A user wrote, "This cannot be real."

"I imagine he lost a lot of money," another user commented on X.

"There's like a 1-month-old baby right there, it should be against the law to act like this in the presence of a child that young," the third user wrote.

"The best part is the girl that wipes down the TV like that's gonna fix it," the fourth user commented.

"Imagine getting heated over millionaires playing in a fixed/rigged kids game," the fifth user wrote.



