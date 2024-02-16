What Cops Said On Kansas City Super Bowl Parade Shooting That Left 1 Dead

A total of 23 people were shot at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory rally on Wednesday

The shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory rally that left one person dead has "no nexus" to terrorism, police said on Thursday citing preliminary investigative findings.

In an official statement, the police said that the Wednesday mass shooting appeared to be a "dispute" between several people.

"Preliminary investigative findings show there was no nexus to terrorism or violent extremism. This appeared to be a dispute between several people that ended in gunfire," the Kansas City Missouri Police Department said.

A total of 23 people were shot on Wednesday, including 43-year-old Elizabeth Galvan, who died from gunfire, the police added.

They also said that the other shooting victims ranged in age between 8 and 47 years old and that at least half of the victims are under the age of 16.

"We have two subjects detained and they are juveniles," the police said, adding that they also recovered several firearms.

Praising the law enforcement, Kansas City Missouri Police Chief Stacey Graves said that their "response was exemplary”.

“Those in attendance also responded, helped one another and even physically stopped a person believed to be involved in the incident. I want to thank the people who acted bravely yesterday alongside law enforcement. Your selfless act did not go unnoticed," she said.

About a million fans had gathered to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' third Super Bowl title in five seasons when the shooting took place on Wednesday.