Video: Kansas City Chiefs Fans Stop Gunman After Super Bowl Parade Shooting

In a brave act, two people were seen tackling the gunman who allegedly opened fire at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory rally in the US on Thursday.

In a video now going viral on social media platforms, a couple of Kansas City Chiefs fans were seen pouncing on one of the gunmen, who allegedly killed one person and wounded 21 others in Kansas City, Missouri.

The two fans were caught leaping on the suspected gunman and dragging him to the ground as several shocked fans scrambled to flee to safety after the mass shooting.

In the video, a woman can also be seen picking up a gun after the alleged gunman was caught.

kc citizens tackling one of the shooters. brave people. pic.twitter.com/USLzF9rBbd — gwyn (taylor's version) | KC N1🐍 (@gwyn_kl) February 14, 2024

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves told a press conference that she was aware of reports that some fans may have participated in the pursuit and capture of at least one of the suspects and that investigators were reviewing video of the incident.

Police said three people have been arrested after the incident, but the motive and circumstances behind the shooting were still under investigation.

At least 22 people were struck by gunfire, one of them fatally, and 15 of the surviving victims suffered life-threatening injuries, Fire Department Chief Ross Grundyson said at the press conference.

The circumstances of the shooting, however, remain unclear, and authorities are still determining the full extent of casualties and age range of the victims.

Around 800 law enforcement officers were at the rally and parade that preceded it, including agents of the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

All of the Chiefs players, coaches, and staff who attended the victory rally were accounted for and safe, the National Football League team said in a statement.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson and his wife were also in attendance when shots were fired, but were safe and secure following the incident.

(With agency inputs)