Several People Injured In Shooting At US Super Bowl Parade: Police

Multiple people were injured after gunfire erupted at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally.

Multiple people were injured after gunfire erupted at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally on Wednesday, local police said.

Kansas City Police said in a tweet "multiple people" were struck after shots rang out near Union Station, where just moments earlier Chiefs players had addressed fans.

"Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims," police said on X, formerly Twitter. Police said "two armed people" had been taken into custody following the incident.

