'Was Just Being Stupid': Kansas Super Bowl Parade Shooter To Cops

The shooting took place during the victory parade that drew up to a million fans.

One of the two accused in the Kansas City Chief's Super Bowl victory parade shootout incident has said that he was "just being stupid". Dominic Miller, 18, and Lyndell Mays, 23, face charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon after shooting dead one person and wounding 22 others in the aftermath of the American football team's victory in the Super Bowl,.

According to a report, court documents released on Tuesday shed light on the sequence of events that led to the tragic incident. Both Miller and Mays, armed with guns, reportedly engaged in an argument with a group of individuals during the crowded celebration. A female friend of Mays revealed that the confrontation began when the opposing group questioned why Mays was looking at them.

Surveillance footage captured Mays approaching the group in an aggressive manner, pointing his finger at them. As tensions escalated, Mays pulled out his gun and started chasing an unarmed individual, firing shots. This prompted others in the vicinity to draw their weapons, creating a chaotic exchange of gunfire.

Mays, in a statement to the police, admitted to initiating the violence by pulling his gun first and firing. He claimed that the other individuals only started shooting after he had fired the initial shots.

"Stupid, man. Just pulled a gun out and started shooting. I shouldn't have done that. Just being stupid," Mays said.

However, it was Miller's gun that fired the fatal shot that killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a local DJ and mother of two. The incident resulted in a total of 22 people being wounded, including Mays, who was interviewed by the police in his hospital bed.

The shooting took place during the victory parade that drew up to a million fans to downtown Kansas City, celebrating the Chiefs' third Super Bowl title in five seasons. US President Joe Biden condemned the shooting and urged Americans to support his call for Congress to enact meaningful gun reform.