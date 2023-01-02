Viral Pic: Salman Khan Poses With Fan Who Cycled 1,100 km To Meet Him

The picture has garnered more than 4,500 likes and thousands of comments.

A Salman Khan fan from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, recently travelled all the way to Mumbai to meet the superstar on a cycle. The young man, who describes himself as Salman Khan's "Dewaana", covered a distance of around 1,100 kilometres on a cycle to meet his idol. Luckily, Salman Khan was present at his residence and the fan finally got to personally interact with him.

A photo going viral on social media showed actor posing with the man while flaunting the latter's "Being Human" cycle. "Jabalpur-resident Sameer pedalled 1100-km to Mumbai to meet Megastar," read the caption of the image posted by one of Salman's fan page on Instagram.

In the image, a board on the two-wheeler read, "Chalo unko duwaae dete chale. Jabalpur to Mumbai, dewaana mai chala."

Since being shared, the picture has garnered more than 4,500 likes and thousands of comments. "Bhai Ki diwangi," wrote one user. "Salman Khan has The Most Loyal & Deewangi type Fans in Bollywood," said another.

Salman Khan turned a year older last week. He shared a picture on his Instagram handle, waving at the sea of fans. Along with the photo, he thanked everyone. He simply wrote, "Thank you all..." The actor looks handsome in a grey t-shirt.

The actor also hosted a lavish birthday for his family and friends. The party was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Iulia Vantur, Tabu, Pooja Hegde, Sangeeta Bijlani, Sonakshi Sinha, Kartik Aaryan and others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in 'Antim'. Next, he will be seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' with Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and Venkatesh Daggubati, and 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif.