On Raj Kapoor's birthday, a tube train in Munich displayed his picture.

Raj Kapoor is one of the all-time greats of Indian cinema. He has been a successful actor who has played very famous and popular characters in Hindi films. Apart from acting, he was a very successful film director and producer, which is why he is often referred to as "The Greatest Showman of Indian Cinema."

Raj Kapoor was extremely well-liked not only in India and South Asia but also in other parts of the world. More than 34 years after his death, Showman Raj Kapoor continues to rule Russia and orther countries as the king of the Indian film industry.

Raj Kappor's notoriety and the esteem he has gained outside of India are best demonstrated by a recently circulating photo of a tube train from Munich.

The image shows a LED screen inside a underground train in Munich displaying images of Raj Kapoor and a summary of his work on the occasion of his birthday on December 14th.

The image was shared by a reddit user named u/seasonofcunts with a caption that read, "On the occasion of Raj Kapoor's birthday yesterday, the public transport in Munich displayed his picture and a summary about him."

Raj Kapoor was born in Peshawar in the North-West Frontier Province of present-day Pakistan to actor Prithviraj Kapoor and Ramsarni (Rama) Devi Kapoor (nee Mehra). He was the eldest of the four children in the Khatri Hindko-speaking family.Raj's younger brothers are the actors Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor. He also had a sister, Urmila Sial. In 1946, at 22, Raj Kapoor married Krishna Malhotra belonging to Jabalpur, in a traditional family-arranged wedding.

Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand, the three OGs of India cinema, were contemporaries and the biggest stars of their era - they were known as "the golden trio" of Indian cinema.