Video: With A Noose Around Her Neck, Iranian Model Makes A Strong Statement At Cannes 2023

Over the years, the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival has become a platform to showcase some of the most glamorous and head-turning costumes. Apart from iconic fashion moments, it has also become one of the platforms for voicing protests and making strong political statements. Recently, an Iranian model stunned people on the Cannes red carpet when she wore a statement dress with a noose around her neck. Mahlagna Jaberi walked the red carpet in a black bodycon dress by Jila Sabre with a collar designed as a beige rope that was attached to her dress in the shape of a noose.

The helm of her outfit revealed the message 'Stop Executions', calling an end to the executions in Iran triggered by a wave of demonstrations that began with the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Sharing a video of herself in the dress, the model wrote on Instagram, "Dedicated to the people of Iran."

Watch the video here:

According to BBC, executions in Iran rose by 75% in 2022, with at least 582 people put to death as authorities sought to “spread fear” among protesters, campaign groups say.

A few days back, a woman dressed in the colours of the Ukrainian flag staged a protest on the red carpet of the 76th Cannes Film Festival last week. The protester poured fake blood on herself on the steps of the Palais des Festivals during the screening of the film 'Acide' by French film director Just Philippot, before being removed by security staff.