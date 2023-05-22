Protester Dressed In Ukrainian Colours Covers Herself In Fake Blood On Cannes Red Carpet

The security staff immediately escorted her down the stairs

A woman dressed in the colours of the Ukrainian flag staged a protest on the red carpet of the 76th Cannes Film Festival, on Sunday. The protester poured fake blood on herself on the steps of the Palais des Festivals during the screening of the film 'Acide' by French film director Just Philippot, before being removed by security staff.

The woman in a yellow and blue dress with blue heels appeared to reach into her dress and pull out two capsules of the red paint, before releasing them over her head as she smiled for the cameras.

The security staff immediately escorted her down the stairs and removed her from the event.

According to a report by Telegraph, the director of the Cannes Film Festival, Thierry Fremaux, said before the event began last week that it stood in solidarity with Ukraine.

At the opening ceremony of the festival, French actress Catherine Deneuve paid tribute to the victims of the war by reciting the poem Hope by Lesya Ukrainka, the Ukrainian poet.

The ban on Russian delegations or film companies connected to the Russian government remains in place at this year's festival, after being implemented last year, reported Telegraph.

Last year at the festival, a Ukrainian woman staged a protest on the red carpet against the Russian forces by stripping naked and revealing the message "Stop raping us" written in body paint across her chest, against a blue and yellow flag.