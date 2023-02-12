Video: US Rapper Machine Gun Kelly Claims He Was 'Electrocuted' On Stage During Performance

Machine Gun Kelly's real name is Colson Baker.

American singer-songwriter Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) on Sunday claimed that he suffered an electric shock during an onstage performance ahead of the Super Bowl. The 32-year-old told fans on Twitter that he got "electrocuted" on stage during a Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open weekend show in Phoenix. He even shared on his now-deleted Instagram story a video clip of his performance for the major sporting event, saying he got "electrocuted".

"Getting electrocuted during a performance was a first for me...but the hair's cool," the US rapper tweeted alongside an image of himself, which showed his hair straight up during the performance.

getting electrocuted during a performance was a first for me…but the hair's cool 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kszywQxrXK — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) February 12, 2023

Separately, a fan account of MGK shared a screen recording of his now-deleted Instagram story, which showed the rockstar dancing onstage with his hair standing straight up. "YOOO I GOT ELECTROCUTED (sic) AND MY HAIR STOOD UP," read the text on the clip.

Watch the video below:

In the short clip, the 'Emo Girl' musician is seen jumping around at the Coors Light Bird's Nest concert series. His hair shot straight up during the performance, while air cannons blasted off in the background. But MGK seemed unfazed as he flipped his blonde hair back moments later and continued with his performance.

It is still not clear if he actually was electrocuted during his performance, as the term is usually associated with death or severe injury. Though he likely suffered a minor electric shock which left the rapper's hair frayed after the incident.

Also Read | Sam Smith Wears Latex Suit At 2023 Brit Awards, Internet Asks "How Hard Was Walking"

Meanwhile, on social media, netizens flooded the comment section with all kinds of reactions. While some found the incident hilarious, others asked the rapper if he was fine,

"Funniest shit ever," wrote one user. "That is real life anime hair if I've ever seen it," said another.

"My hair looks like that every morning," jokingly commented third. "hope ur ok but also pls know this is my new favorite reaction pic," added fourth concerned user.

Machine Gun Kelly's real name is Colson Baker. He previously made headlines for publicly sharing his relationship with Megan Fox with his fans.