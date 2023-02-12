Sam Smith Wears Latex Suit At 2023 Brit Awards, Internet Asks 'How Hard Was Walking'

Indian designer Harri created Sam Smith's red-carpet look at BRIT Awards.

English singer-songwriter Sam Smith is being trolled online for wearing an inflatable latex outfit at the 2023 BRIT Awards red carpet on Saturday.

The 30-year-old arrived at the annual music event at the O2 Arena in London, England, in a couture ensemble by Hari Krishnan (or Harri), an Indian-born designer based in London, according to PageSix. The outfit featured blown-up pants and shoulder pads, and Smith, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, completed their look by wearing black latex gloves and a pair of heeled boots.

The unusual design of the 'Unholy' singer's outfit triggered online chatter. Soon after they showed up on the red carpet, Smith's look began trending on Twitter, where users had a lot of opinions about the peculiar attire.

Reacting to his look, one social media user wrote, "Someone is desperate for attention...wow #samsmith". Another said, "Honestly, Sam Smith is the most attention seeking person I've ever seen in my life. Genuinely, it's getting boring now".

A third user hilariously commented, "If he falls over will he bounce back," while a fourth added, "Fashion has to be stopped because it went away from fashion and turned into weird costumes".

Another user even jokingly asked, "okay I'm SO curious. 1) how hard was walking. 2) how squeaky did you sound," while another commented in support of the singer and wrote, "Just iconic - period. People prob have no idea how special, unique, daring this is".

Meanwhile, Smith's latest head-turning look comes a few days after they hit the red carpet at the 2023 Grammys with Kim Petras in a bright red Valentino gown, matching gloves, a veiled top hat and a glittering cane.

The same night, the two stars even performed their hit single "Unholy", however, the duo was met with backlash for their "satanic" performance. Taking to Twitter, US Politician Ted Cruz called it "evil". "This... is...evil," he posted on the micro-blogging website after watching their performance.