BRIT Awards 2025: Charli XCX Secures 5 Wins, Check Out Full List Of Winners

The BRIT Awards 2025 was a night to remember, filled with stellar performances, heartfelt speeches and plenty of surprises. Held at London's iconic O2 Arena, the event saw the biggest names in British and international music come together to celebrate the very best of the industry.

This year, it was Charli XCX who stole the spotlight, clinching five major awards, including the highly coveted Album of the Year.

Charli XCX took home the prestigious Album of the Year for her groundbreaking record Brat. In addition to this top honour, Charli also bagged the titles of Artist of the Year, Dance Act and Song of the Year for her smash-hit track Guess, which features Billie Eilish.

"I'm honestly speechless right now," Charli said in her acceptance speech. "I've poured my heart and soul into this album, and to see it resonating with so many people means the world to me," she added.

Meanwhile, Sam Fender was also among the night's big winners, taking home the Rock/Alternative Act award. The North Shields singer-songwriter thrilled the crowd with a powerful live performance of his hit People Watching.

Take a look at the winners:

Mastercard Album of the Year - Charli XCX - Brat, Atlantic/Warner Music

Artist of the Year - Charli XCX, Atlantic/Warner Music

Group of the Year - Ezra Collective, Partisan Records

Best New Artist - The Last Dinner Party, Island/Universal Music

Song of the Year - Guess, Charli XCX (ft. Billie Eilish), Atlantic/Interscope/Warner Music

BRITs Rising Star - Myles Smith, RCA/Sony Music

International Artist of the Year - Chappell Roan, Island/Universal Music

International Group of the Year - Fontaines DC, XL Recordings/XL Beggars

International Song of the Year - Good Luck, Babe, Chappell Roan, Island/Universal Music

Alternative/Rock Act - Sam Fender, Polydor/Universal Music

Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act - Stormzy, 0207 Records/EMI/Merky/Universal Music

Dance Act - Charli XCX, Atlantic/Warner Music

Pop Act - Jade, RCA/Sony Music

R&B Act - Raye, Human Resources/The Orchard/Sony

Songwriter of the Year - Charli XCX

Producer of the Year - A.G. Cook

Global Success Award - Sabrina Carpenter

Comedian Jack Whitehall hosted the event.