Video Shows The Moment Bulgari Store In Paris Was Robbed By Armed Men In Broad Daylight

The value of the stolen items was not disclosed.

Three armed men on bikes raided the Bulgari Luxury jewellery boutique in broad daylight. The incident took place at Place Vendome in central Paris on Saturday afternoon. Now, video footage of three armed suspects making their getaway has surfaced on the internet.

Police are investigating the robbery and looking for suspects, according to a report by AFP. Three suspects who arrived on two motorbikes entered the luxury store at around 1.45 pm local time (1145 GMT), a police source said, citing preliminary information.

The video taken by passers-by and posted on social media shows two large black motorbikes parked on the pavement in front of the store. A man in a helmet with a gun and wearing black clothes is seen apparently standing guard.

Later, three men can be seen fleeing the scene on two motorbikes.

Watch the video here:

The same Bulgari store was also targeted in an armed robbery in September 2021, the damage of which was estimated at 10 million euros.

Following the 2021 heist at the Bulgari store, one of the robbers was wounded in the leg by a police officer.

He was arrested, charged and imprisoned.

In June 2022, two other suspects, aged 26 and 37 at the time, were arrested.

They were also charged and placed in pre-trial detention.

The Italian jeweller Bulgari is owned by the French fashion conglomerate LVMH.