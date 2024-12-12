Mark Zuckerberg's Watch Is Thinner Than 2 Stacked Credit Card, Leaves Internet Intrigued

During the unveiling of Meta's Llama 3.3 AI model, Mark Zuckerberg inadvertently drew attention to his choice of wristwear. His Bulgari timepiece, a testament to the brand's innovative design and horological mastery, captivated observers with its blend of technology and luxury.

A testament to horological artistry, the Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra COSC boasts a record-breaking 1.7mm thickness, making it the thinnest mechanical watch ever created. This feat of engineering, comparable to the thickness of two credit cards stacked together, showcases the relentless pursuit of innovation and miniaturization within the competitive luxury watchmaking landscape.

Priced at a staggering $590,000 (Rs 5 Crore), the Octo Finissimo Ultra COSC is a limited edition of 20 pieces. Each watch has a specialized case that automatically sets and winds the timepiece. Remarkably, Bulgari has incorporated all 170 necessary components within this incredibly slim design.

According to the Verge, Bulgari has broken the world's thinnest watch record at 1.7 mm.

Featuring a tungsten carbide mainplate and a titanium construction for the bracelet, lugs, and bezel, the Octo Finissimo Ultra COSC achieves a new level of horological excellence. Its COSC certification, a testament to its exceptional precision, underscores Bulgari's commitment to pushing the boundaries of watchmaking.

