The Necklace Priyanka Chopra Wore To This Rome Event Costs $ 43 Million: Report

Priyanka Chopra's statement necklace. (courtesy: bvlgari)

Superstar Priyanka Chopra turned heads in Rome as she celebrated Bulgari's 140th anniversary. The event also marked the unveiling of the luxury brand's new high-end jewellery collection Aeterna. For the occasion, she was joined by fellow brand ambassadors Shu Qi, Anne Hathaway, and Liu Yifei at the anniversary gala dinner at Terme di Diocleziano aka The Baths of Diocletian, which was recently opened to the public. For the special event, Priyanka Chopra opted for an exquisite necklace from the new collection, touted to be one of Bulgari's most high-valued Serpenti necklaces – the Serpenti Aeterna necklace. As per Vogue, the stunning creation boasts approximately 140 carats of diamonds symbolising each year of Bulgari's illustrious history. The Serpenti Aeterna centres around a remarkable rough diamond exceeding 20 carats, meticulously cut into seven pear-shaped drops, making it one of the most valuable creations ever crafted in Bulgari's ateliers. The diamonds are elegantly set within a sinuous, three-dimensional wave structure that incorporates 698 baguette diamonds, together weighing 61.81 carats. It took 2,800 hours to complete this masterpiece and is estimated to be priced at a staggering $43 million.

Offering more details, the official website of Bulgari states, “A journey through Bulgari's 140-year legacy is born from a single rough stone totalling 200 carats…Beginning with a single block of wax, a senior artisan sculpted and moulded the necklace's 18 distinct elements before wielding a flame to delicately curve and imbue the composition with grace.” Priyanka Chopra paired the signature piece with an off-shoulder Del Core in black and cream. Here are some glimpses of Priyanka Chopra and other Bulgari brand ambassadors at the event:

Take a closer look at the necklace here:

Priyanka Chopra joined Bulgari as a global ambassador in 2021. At the time, she said: “There are so many things that drew me to this iconic brand, but what we connected on so organically is our mutual love for India and the beauty it has to offer…from the rare gemstones used in so many of Bulgari's creations, to the scented flowers used in their fragrances and beyond. I'm looking forward to an amazing partnership…and of course, wearing lots of stunning jewellery!”

Check out her post here:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in Heads of State.