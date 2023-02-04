Video: Man Shows 'Bad Quality' Food Served On Vande Bharat Express, IRCTC Responds

The clip was shot on a Vande Bharat Train from Vizag to Hyderabad.

Almost a month after the launch of the Vande Bharat Express, a passenger posted a video on social media showing the "bad quality" food being served on the train. According to a tweet, the clip was shot on a Vande Bharat Train that proceeded from Vizag towards Hyderabad.

In the clip, the passenger is seen squeezing oil out of a food item from his meal that he availed on the train. "Food price in Vande Bharat train ambitiously introduced by central government is very high, quality is very bad," the caption of the post read.

Food price in Vande Bharat train ambitiously introduced by central government is very high, quality is very bad.

The short video has been shared by several users on Twitter. The clip even prompted the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to respond. "Sir, concerned official has been informed for corrective measures," the train authorities wrote.

Sir, concerned official has been informed for corrective measures.

Meanwhile, this comes after a picture showing garbage strewn on the floor of a coach of a Vande Bharat Express train had gone viral. The image, shared by Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan, showed empty bottles, used food containers and plastic bags scattered inside the train. A worker was also spotted holding a broom to clean the floor.

The picture evoked several reactions on Twitter. Netizens condemned the littering inside the express train and urged everyone to help keep the country clean.

Responding to the image, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also instructed concerned officials to change the cleaning practice in these trains. He emphasised adopting the cleaning process as it is practised in flights. Mr Vaishnaw said in a tweet that cleaning system has been changed in Vande Bharat trains and sought cooperation from people in maintaining cleanliness in trains.