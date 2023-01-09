Victoria Lee: 5 Points On The MMA Star Who Died At 18

She was born and raised in Hawaii to a Singaporean father and South Korean-Canadian mother and fought under the Singapore flag.

Lee came from a family of champion MMA fighters - her older sister Angela is the ONE Championship atomweight world title holder while her brother Christian holds the ONE lightweight title.

She had her first MMA fight at 16 and her last bout was in September 2021. She won three fights in her short career.

The 18-year-old put her MMA career on the back burner last year so that she can focus on graduating from high school.